Raja Permaisuri Agong receives 2020 Medal of Service by WAGGGS

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (pix) yesterday received the 2020 Medal of Service by the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS).

The WAGGGS Medal of Service is the highest form of recognition that WAGGGS can bestow. It is awarded to individuals who have distinguished themselves in their outstanding service to Girl Guiding and Girl Scouting at both national and global levels.

The official announcement was made by WAGGGS World Board chair Ana Maria Mideros via WAGGGS’ Youtube channel.

She said Tunku Azizah is exceptionally active in Girl Guides Association Malaysia, holding positions both locally and internationally.

“Her Majesty is determined to develop the potential of young girls and women to the international arena through girl guiding,“ she said.

Tunku Azizah was the President of the Girl Guides Association of Pahang; Deputy President of the Girl Guides Association of Malaysia; and in 2015 Her Majesty was appointed Royal Patron of the Friends of Asia Pacific WAGGGS (FAPW) with members from 27 countries in the Asia Pacific region. — Bernama