Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital Emergency, Trauma Dept to be upgraded

IPOH: The Health Ministry (MOH) will upgrade the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital’s (HRPB) Emergency and Trauma Department here, its Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

He said the department currently did not have enough room to accommodate the growing number of patients and required immediate upgrading to provide continuous comfort and care.

“So the ministry will upgrade and expand the emergency and trauma department at this hospital.

“InsyaAllah, if we get an allocation next year, this will be one of the priority projects to ensure that it will be expanded and upgraded so that the waiting time at the department before being admitted to the ward or intensive care unit can be reduced,” he said.

He said the ministry would also consider several requests to improve facilities in the hospital’s new block.

Perak Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin and Perak health director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming were also present at the press conference. — Bernama