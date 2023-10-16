Raja Permaisuri graces OB-PS Malaysia Conference 2023 Dinner

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced a dinner held in conjunction with the Olave Baden-Powell Society (OB-PS) Malaysia Conference 2023 at Istana Negara last night.

Tunku Azizah, who is also the Royal Benefactor, the organising chairman of the conference and the Girl Guides Association Malaysia (GGAM) patron, arrived at 8.40 pm accompanied by the Sultanah of Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

Also in attendance were the Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah, Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud and the Sultanah of Kelantan Nur Diana Petra Abdullah.

Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was also present.

The dinner was attended by 400 guests, including 370 participants from around the world who took part in the OB-PS Conference from Oct 12 to 16.

Before the dinner commenced, Tunku Azizah presented several awards to OB-PS conference participants, which included the Leaders Award to Dallas Langdon from Australia, Elaine Paterson (Canada), Deborah Robinson (USA) and Margaret Treloar (Canada).

Her Majesty also presented the Innovator Award to Tricia Tilford (USA) and the Visionary Award to Vibeke Riemer and Lars Kolind (Denmark).

Tunku Azizah also performed three songs, namely ‘Gurindam Jiwa’, ‘Menghitung Hari’ and My Way before the event ended.

The OB-PS supports the mission of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) by investing in the future leadership of young women, who will lead their families, communities, countries and the world.

The OB-PS conference, which is held annually, aims to gather its members with common interests to provide financial support to the WAGGGS and ensure a steady stream of income which funds its work, projects, programmes and services. - Bernama