KUALA KANGSAR: The Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim graced the state-level Climate Action Day 2019 celebration and the launch of the ‘Harapan Kasih Food Bank’ initiative at Dataran Pavilion, here today.

Also present were Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, his wife Datin Seri Dr Nomee Ashikin Mohd Radzi, and Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Nomee Ashikin, who is also the chairman of the Perak Welfare Organisation of the Wives of Pakatan Harapan Leaders (Kasih Perak), in her speech at the event said the Climate Action Day celebration was aimed at raising public awareness about the global climate crisis.

“Education plays an important role. Therefore the state Education Department and Kasih Perak are collaborating to organise a poster drawing and an essay writing competitions with the theme ‘Bumi Kita, Tanggungjawab Bersama’ at all schools in Perak involving 9,500 students.

“Through such programmes, the dissemination of information could be done in a more effective way. Insya Allah (God Willing), we will also include preserving the environment in the curriculum for schools in the state,“ she added.

On the Harapan Kasih Food Bank programme, Nomee Ashikin said it was an initiative to manage surplus food obtained from supermarkets.

She said the food would later be distributed to target groups including welfare homes, poor families and charitable organisations.

“The programme will also help reduce food waste disposal at landfills as well as (reduce) greenhouse gas emission which can contribute to global warming,“ she said. - Bernama