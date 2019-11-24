Raja Permaisuri of Perak joins Ipoh car-free day programme

IPOH: The Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, today joined the Persatuan Seni Pentas Perak (PSPA) 2019 holiday extravaganza carnival and Ipoh car-free day programme at Jalan Raja Di Hilir here.

Tuanku Zara arrived at 8am, accompanied by the Perak Menteri Besar’s wife, Datin Seri Dr Nomee Ashikin Mohamed Radzi, and Ipoh Datuk Bandar Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim.

Tuanku Zara walked for 3.4km to view the exhibition held in conjunction with the programme and mingled with visitors.

She also watched a dance performance by PSPA members before Dr Nomee Ashikin released balloons to mark the success of the ‘One Million Stars To End Violence’ in Malaysia project.

Tuanku Zara then had breakfast at the Mentri Besar’s residence here. — Bernama