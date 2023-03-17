Raja Permaisuri Perak launches ‘Karya Seni Bidadari’ book in Taiping

TAIPING: Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim today launched a book, ‘Karya Seni Bidadari, at the Dewan Perbandaran Taiping here today.

Also in attendance was the wife of Perak Menteri Besar, Datin Seri Aezer Zubir, as well as Perak Association For Intellectually Disabled (PAFID) president Alex Loh Peng Wee.

The book, published in three languages -- Bahasa Melayu, English and Chinese -- is an artistic and creative illustration by students and trainees with intellectual disabilities. It will be sold at RM25 per copy.

In his speech, Loh said each illustration in the book depicts the emotions of people with intellectual disabilities from their perspective.

“Looking at their work, I was moved by their ability to express unexpected ideas...their potential should be prioritised and recognised,” he said.

“This should give us the awareness to appreciate and love them. They are part of our society and citizens who cannot be marginalised.”

Meanwhile, Loh said PAFID runs a nursery in Ipoh, and a Sekolah Semangat Maju and a Perlindungan Semangat Maju workshop each in Ipoh, Taiping, Sitiawan, Kuala Kangsar and Batu Gajah.

According to him, there are 460 children and adults registered under PAFID and this number includes 200 adult trainees working in factories and workshops that are managed by PAFID.

He said PAFID’s main mission is to provide holistic education, career training programmes, and job placements for people with intellectual disabilities or learning disabilities so that they can live independently in society.

“We have managed schools and workshops with the cooperation and support of the Malaysian Council For Child Welfare and Education Ministry as well as the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development,“ he added. - Bernama