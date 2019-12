GEORGE TOWN: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah calls on women associations and non-governmental organisations to work together in empowering the gender.

She said it could be done through programmes and activities as well as joint meetings.

“We must work as one to empower our gender, don’t work exclusively for respective organisations, such as Puspanita only for Puspanita, the Association of Women’s Institute (WI) only for WI. Everyone should work together in activities to further empower the women,” she said during a luncheon with Penang women’s leadership at Shangri-la Rasa Sayang Resort & Spa, Batu Ferringhi here today.

Among those present were the wife of Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Toh Puan Majimor Shariff and wife of Penang chief minister Tan Lean Kee.

Tunku Azizah also shared her memory staying in the same room at the hotel while accompanying her mother to the state 35 years ago.

“Today, I stay in the same room as I did while accompanying my mother 35 years ago, and today, I am here in the same hotel as the Permaisuri ... the power of Allah,“ she added.

Tunku Azizah also disclosed that she always made unofficial visits to the state to find inspiration for her cookbooks.

“I came here without telling anyone because I wanted to focus on my cookbooks. The recipes were written and printed here in Penang.

“Whenever I am here, I like to stay at G Hotel, Gurney Road so that I could go down to eat durian, rojak buah and pasembor at night. During the day, I like to have nasi bungkus, nasi lemak from Restoran Minah ... that’s what I do every day,” Tunku Azizah said which brought a wave of laughter around the room.

After the luncheon, Her Majesty spent some time exchanging pleasantries with Penang Chefs Association.

Tunku Azizah who is well known for her cooking skills also consented to cook a few of the local dishes, including assam laksa with the chefs.

Meanwhile, chef Mohd Bakri Mohd Said said the association was excited over Tunku Azizah’s willingness to meet them.

“Her Majesty also shared some cooking tips with us which make the food tastier,” he said, adding that Her Majesty also did not even hesitate to share her sambal belacan recipe with him. — Bernama