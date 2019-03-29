Raja Petra retracts article on Jack Ma after legal threat from Alibaba

PETALING JAYA: Blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin has deleted a recent posting entitled “Jack Ma slaps Pakatan Harapan” after he was served with a legal notice from Ma’s Alibaba conglomerate.

Jack Ma (pix) is the founder of China’s largest and most successful e-commerce venture. He is one of China’s richest tycoons and over the years has shown interest in investing in Malaysian internet connectivity initiatives.

Raja Petra, in what is seen as an acknowledgement of the legal notice, announceed that he would remove the posting.

The notice was signed by Albert Liu, the vice-president and deputy general counsel of AliBaba Group Holding Ltd.

Liu said that Raja Petra’s alleged false statements had caused material damage to the character and reputation of both Ma and Alibaba.

“If you do not retract these statements by April 1, we will have no choice but to seek legal action against you,“ Liu said.

The retraction was related to Raja Petra’s piece, which was uploaded on Mar 26, of a purported meeting between Ma, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Lim’s special officer Tony Pua, who is also the Damansara MP.

Raja Petra claimed that Ma told Lim and Pua that China allegedly no longer trusted Malaysia because the government had not honoured its agreements.

Liu said that no such meeting was held in the first place nor did Ma make such remarks.