Rajendran sworn in as fourth MBPP mayor

GEORGE TOWN: Datuk A. Rajendran was sworn in as the fourth mayor of the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) today, succeeding Datuk Yew Tung Seang, who retired on May 5.

Rajendran, 60, said he was given the responsibility at a time when the state was experiencing favourable development.

“The main issues being given serious attention are on cleanliness and traffic congestion. I would like to confirm that planning and improvement measures are being implemented.

“In addition, the education process and enforcement actions will continue,“ he told reporters at the swearing-in ceremony, which was attended by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Rajendran, who began serving MBPP in 1986, expressed his gratitude to the Penang government for giving him a chance to be the fourth mayor.

Chow hoped the new partnership between the mayor, councillors and MBPP staff will be able to strengthen MBPP’s management and service delivery system.

“The island area has undergone the process of urbanisation and will become the most important thrust for future economic growth, with the planning of real estate development in some areas. The city’s competitiveness needs to be improved to ensure Penang becomes the main choice for foreign direct investment in high-tech industries and other creative economies.

“With Rajendran’s experience and abilities, I am confident and support him to lead MBPP,” he added.

Rajendran joined the council as an assistant engineer and had also served as general manager of Syarikat Bas Negeri Pulau Pinang from 2006 to 2007.

On Jan 1, 2022, he was appointed as MBPP secretary, a post he held until his latest appointment. -Bernama