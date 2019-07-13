Rakyat advised to channel problems according to right channels

GEORGE TOWN: The people of Penang are advised to channel whatever problems or doubts according to the right channels and laws stipulated.

Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas said this was to enable every problem faced by the people to be discussed and resolved in a courteous and diplomatic manner.

“If there are problems or things that are doubtful and require explanation, the problems or woes should be directed according to the channels provided and according to the law to enable them to be discussed and resolved in a courteous and diplomatic manner,” he said in his address at the State Investiture Ceremony in conjunction with his 81st birthday anniversary at the Dewan Sri Pinang, here today.

Also present were Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Penang State Assembly Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang and Penang State Secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus as well as members of the State Executive Council.

Abdul Rahman said for this purpose, the roles of the elected representatives, State and Federal government officers, District Officers, Penghulu including the Kampung Community Management Council who acted as grassroots leaders are most needed to convey the people’s problems to the parties responsible.

“Through this method, efforts to tackle these problems could be made in a wise manner and tackled immediately. Currently, the use of the social media must also be made wisely and not displaying negative elements to the extent they could tarnish the image of the state and subsequently give a negative effect to the development of the state,” he said.

He also reminded the people to always be sensitive to the surrounding development and to look after their health so that they could live a proper life of quality.

“In an unstable world economy and the national economy that had yet to be strong, the people must practice a culture of prudence and work hard to increase their sources of income for survival,” he said.

One hundred and seventy individuals will receive their awards and medals including Chief Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat who was conferred the Darjah Utama Pangkuan Negeri (DUPN) which carries the title Datuk Seri Utama on the first day of the investiture.

In addition, two recipients were conferred the Darjah Panglima Pangkuan Negeri (DPPN) which carries the title Datuk Seri namely Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador and Air Force Chief, General Tan Sri Affendi Buang. - Bernama