PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan was today reminded that trust was given by the people “on the premise that we are a united coalition of four equal parties, plus Warisan, with Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad as our Prime Minister and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as his successor”.

“As such, the government must honour its promises in upholding the reform agenda and restore power to the rakyat,” said Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah (pix) in a statement.

“It is vital for Pakatan to stay firm to our commitment and ideals, to galvanise the grassroots, and to rise above these fights over premiership,“ she said in a statement.

“Challenges persist and many reform policies remain to be instituted such as our vision of shared prosperity and economic equality, clean and fair elections, and the elimination of corruption from all aspects of public life,“ she said.

She added that it was imperative for elected representatives to be focused on the economy, institutional reform and respect the present democratically elected government.

“If reorganising the coalition (PH) is necessary, it must only be done by consensus. Pakatan Harapan’s spirit of shared prosperity and realising democratic reforms must be maintained,“ the former Bersih chief added.

Her call comes amidst a flurry of activities yesterday that sparked speculation of a possible political realignment.