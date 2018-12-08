Rally goers stopped from marching to packed Dataran Merdeka

KUALA LUMPUR: Rally goers at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Tun Perak have been stopped from marching towards Dataran Merdeka here today as it is now filled with people.

They have been told to sit where they are while volunteers set up speakers for them to follow the speeches from Dataran Merdeka.

Sources from the federal police headquarters have estimated the crowd to about 60,000 strong as of 4pm.

The crowd marching from Sogo has been forced to stop after it was announced that the area surrounding Dataran Merdeka was full. Many sat down along the five-foot ways to take shelter from the heat.

Earlier, Umno leaders joined the anti-ICERD rally and took their seats at Dataran Merdeka.

People have been gathering in various locations across the city centre since the start of the day, before making their way to Jalan Raja, where rally leaders are addressing the crowd.