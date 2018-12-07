Rally: Singapore issues travel advisory for KL

SINGAPORE: Singapore issued a Travel Advisory today, advising its people to defer all non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur for the time being as “a large-scale rally” is expected to take place tomorrow.

Citing media reports, the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “a large-scale rally will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at Dataran Merdeka on Dec 8, 2018.”

“Current indications are that turnout at the event may number in the tens of thousands. There are also media reports of another large rally taking place in Petaling Jaya at Padang Timur on the same day.

“As with large congregations or demonstrations, there is a possibility that limited and isolated skirmishes might take place. There may also be traffic disruptions and other disturbances that will impact travellers,“ it said.

The ministry advised Singaporeans who are currently in Kuala Lumpur to stay vigilant and avoid large gatherings, monitor local media for developments and heed the instructions of the local authorities.

A ‘thanksgiving’ rally to celebrate the non-ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) is expected to be held on Saturday, starting from 6am. — Bernama