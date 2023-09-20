Rally without permit: Police tracking down three individuals

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the police have so far failed to contact the three individuals to record their statements.

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are tracking down three more individuals to assist in the investigation regarding a rally which was held without a permit in the capital on Saturday (Sept 16).

He said that so far, a total of 16 of the 28 individuals identified as being involved in the rally have their statements recorded while statements from the rest, excluding the three individuals who are still being tracked down, will be recorded soon.

“For these three individuals, the police will release their names soon if they have not yet come forward to assist in the investigation. We are also confident that the investigation papers will be completed this week as well,” he said.

Allaudeen said this to reporters after attending the monthly assembly at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters, here, today.

On Saturday, 800 people attended a rally organised by Pemuda Perikatan Nasional which failed to comply with the regulations under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

Meanwhile, in another development, Allaudeen said the crime index for the first eight months of this year recorded a drop of 10.3 per cent or 344 cases compared with last year’s 3,349 cases.

He said violent crime also showed a decline of 115 cases compared with 738 cases for the same period last year.

“From January to Aug 31 (this year), the police seized various types of drugs worth RM53.3 million and arrested a total of 9,765 individuals for various drug offences and crimes,“ he said. -Bernama