ROMPIN: Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaar traders are reminded to always practice good ethics in business, including not taking advantage of consumers by increasing prices, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix).

He said monitoring would be conducted to ensure that the prices would not burden consumers and traders comply with all the rules, including displaying price tags.

“We will conduct monitoring to ensure that the prices of goods do not exceed the maximum price set through the price control scheme,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after launching the Food Bank Siswa programme at the Muadzam Shah Polytechnic here today.

On the food bank programme, he said to date, a total of 17,954 students from 26 institutions of higher learning (IPT) involved have received the assistance.

The Muadzam Shah Polytechnic is the 27th IPT to receive the benefit, involving a total of 1,200 students, he said.

Nanta said the programme would be implemented using the food pantry concept through donations from 13 companies.

“We have also started working with hotels in Terengganu and Perlis to get the surplus food which was still in good condition, to processed using the retort technology to extend the shelf life of food,” he said.

For the record, a total of 624,845 households have benefited from the food bank programme since it was launched on Dec 22, 2018, saving about 2,301 tonnes of food surplus.

On the operation to monitor prices and supply of goods, Nanta said so far, the ministry had conducted 70,593 inspections on retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers nationwide.

The ministry had also received 753 complaints regarding the supply and sale prices of goods, he added. — Bernama