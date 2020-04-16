Ramadan “balik kampung” not allowed under MCO

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians are not allowed to travel back to their hometowns during Ramadan, as long as the movement control order (MCO) is in place.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said any form of mass movements and interstate travels would be prohibited during this period.

“We have ruled that during the MCO, the public can’t even travel beyond 10km from their homes for food or medication. We also do not allow interstate travels.

“Similarly, the fasting period will be subjected to the same rules and regulations. The law applies under the third phase of the MCO,” he told a press conference, here today.

Ismail was asked what are the government’s preparation in light of the month of Ramadan, which is scheduled to start on April 23, as Malaysians look to travel back to their respective hometowns.

The third phase of the MCO, which started on April 15, will only end on April 28.

It is not unusual for the Muslims in the country to return to their hometowns during the fasting month, as they look to spend this time with their families.

Ismail Sabri also clarified that any form of Ramadan bazaars would not be allowed to operate during the MCO period to avoid stalls being set up in close proximity and the mass gathering of people.

He explained that only standard food deliveries, as practised currently by e-hailing services, are allowed.

“If we allow bazaars or stalls to be set up (like in previous years), there will be a crowd, even if it is limited to e-hailing deliveries. We will only allow the usual food delivery by e-hailing services currently,” he said.

He said the decision was made yesterday after listening to the views of the Federal Territories Ministry and Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

Ismail Sabri had initially on Wednesday said e-bazaars would be allowed to operate, albeit limited to home deliveries.