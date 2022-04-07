Ramadan bazaar trader maintains beverage price at RM1 over 26 years

BUKIT MERTAJAM: As the price of goods keeps increasing, a female trader at the Masjid Perda Ramadan Bazaar has bucked the trend by selling her drinks at RM1 a packet, a price she has remarkably maintained for the past 26 years.

Norazian Sabri, 57, said although her drinks were priced at RM1 per packet compared to other traders, which was between RM2 to RM3 per packet, she was still able to make a profit and believed in the concept of ‘rezeki’ (sustenance).

“During the fasting month at the Ramadan bazaar here (Masjid Perda Ramadan Bazaar) I sell 11 kinds of drinks of various flavours including ‘bandung’, ‘limau asam boi’, ‘mata kucing’ and lychee and also fruit juices such as watermelon and orange. Normally, I sell them at Pantai Bersih, Butterworth.

“The price I sell is still the same as 26 years ago, which is RM1, Alhamdulillah I still make a profit and this is one of the ways we do charity work and share my ‘rezeki’ with others,“ she said when met at bazaar stall, here today.

She said in terms of demand, her drinks have always been a popular choice due to the cheap price and various options available.

Norazian said it was not her intention to sell the drinks cheaply to achieve more sales and instead, it was to help those with a limited budget.

“We didn’t start this business yesterday, in fact, we’ve been in this business for over 26 years. I believe not everyone can afford to buy things at a high price. Given the price hike of many goods, we figure RM1 indirectly helps consumers as well,“ said Norazian, who is assisted by husband Zainal Abidin Idris, 58.

She said each container serves up to 50 packets which are quickly snapped up daily.

“I will maintain the price at RM1 per packet because I believe in ‘rezeki’. Alhamdulillah, we still make some profit, probably not as much as other traders but we are contented. I am happy to sell at this price while maintaining the quality of the beverages,“ she said.

A customer, Norhasfizah Mustafa, 35, said the beverages sold by Norazian were her family’s choice because it was sold at a cheaper price compared to other traders while still maintaining a good taste.

“For RM1, we can buy for each person according to the taste of their choice, that is, my husband and I and three children for us to break our fast. The drinks are also delicious and on par with those sold by the other traders,“ she said. — Bernama