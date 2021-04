SEREMBAN: People are being encouraged to cultivate the practice of bringing their own food and beverage containers as well as reusable bags every time they buy food at the Ramadan bazaars.

SWM Environment Sdn Bhd (SWM Environment) Corporate Affairs general manager, Mohd Norlisam Mohd Nordin, said that the culture of bringing your own containers and bags to the Ramadan bazaars was one of the elements in the 3R (reduce, reuse, recycle) awareness campaign, which is to reduce waste generated, including plastic.

“The increase in plastic waste in food packaging in the month of Ramadan is feared to lead to continuous environmental pollution. It is time for us to create a new culture of ‘tapau’ (packed food) for breaking fast food by using self-brought containers such as tiffin carriers and other food containers as well as reusable bags,” he said in a statement today.

In the meantime, SWM Environment also called on the community to appreciate food more by only buying food for breaking of fast as needed.

In addition, the community is advised not to continue to throw away excess food but to give it to those in need, he said.- Bernama