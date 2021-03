KUALA LUMPUR: The government has given the green light for Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars to operate during the fasting month this year.

In sharing the good news, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government also agreed to allow congregational tarawih prayers at mosques and surau across the country.

“After discussing with the Health Ministry (MOH), we decided to allow these three activities to be held in strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said in a news conference on the Movement Control Order (MCO) development here, today.

On the Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars’ SOPs, Ismail Sabri said they include ensuring gaps between stalls, having different entrances and exits, taking body temperature and registering via the MySejahtera application.

The SOPs would be issued by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall and the local governments in states, he said.

Ismail Sabri said the operating hours for the Ramadan bazaars are from 3pm to 8pm while for the Aidilfitri bazaars are from 10am to 12 midnight.

On the SOPs for tarawih prayers, he said it would be subjected to decisions made by the respective Islamic religious authorities in states.

Meanwhile, elaborating on students’ movement in and out of universities or educational institutions, he said it would be subjected to approvals from the institutions.

“They have the autonomy to protect the safety of the students. If there is any restriction, they have the right to impose strict regulations,” he said. — Bernama