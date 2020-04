PETALING JAYA: The e-bazaar for Ramadan is still on in Selangor, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the announcement made by Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa yesterday that any form of Ramadan bazaar this year would be banned, including via drive-through, pack-and-pick and e-hailing, was applicable only for the Federal Territories.

“If the ruling was for the entire country, it will be made by the Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, ” Amirudin said in a press conference after receiving a mock cheque from the Selangor Cyber Games 2020 for the purpose of fighting Covid-19 in Selangor.

Amirudin said the state government felt that if restaurants could engage with e-delivery services, Ramadan bazaars could adopt the model as well.

“We will have central kitchens and will provide the logistics. The e-hailing riders will come to these locations to collect and deliver the food to the customers. There will be no walk-in guests and we will have strict guidelines on health and safety,“ he said.

He added they will ensure social distancing and that the temperature of everyone in the process is taken.

“However, do not anticipate an extensive range of stalls. We will limit the menu,“ he said.

Amirudin said they are still in the process of drawing up the guidelines but they want to accommodate this e-bazaar and they have been receiving positive feedback from the public.

“As of now, we have identified 15 locations for the central kitchen,” he said.

He added that more information on these e-bazaars will be made in the near future.

Yesterday, Annuar had said there will not be any Ramadan bazaar in the Federal Territories in any form this year.

He said the decision was made after taking into account various factors and situations with the National Security Council (NSC).