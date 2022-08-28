Ramasamy: Hadi’s ‘instant noodle remark’ makes him look like a joker

PETALING JAYA: PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has run out of ideas to the extent he is constantly making bizarre statements, Penang Deputy Chief Minister P. Ramasamy said today.

“He cannot even use the right metaphor to describe the former Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“At the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Convention yesterday, he said that the former PH government was like an “instant noodles government”.

“In other words, it was not really a “cooked” government, but “uncooked” like instant noodles. In reality, the whole idea behind the use of instant noodles is that it gets cooked fast, in a matter of minutes, in comparison to how regular noodles are cooked.

“Therefore, equating instant noodles to uncooked noodles is factually wrong,” he said in a statement today.

Ramasamy said he believed the analogy Hadi was trying to make by saying that the PH government was like instant noodles, was meant to show it was not a stable or mature government.

“He (Hadi) cited the indecision on who should be the prime minister and to be frank, that was an issue that might have plagued the shortlived PH government.

“However, it is beyond a shadow of a doubt that the PH government was democratically elected with the mandate from the people in the last general election (GE14).

“Unfortunately, it was usurped and undermined by Bersatu, PAS, Umno and others.

“Therefore, the PN-led government that took over Putrajaya in March 2020 following the Sheraton Move was an illegal backdoor government. PAS, among other parties, seized power through illegal means. Yet Hadi is of the opinion that the PN government came to power through democratic means,” he added.

Ramasamy also pointed out that blaming the non-Malays as the source of corruption was another instance of Hadi’s “utter political nonsense”.

“Hadi might have lost his sense of purpose and political balance, however, such traits do not give him the right to say whatever he wants.”