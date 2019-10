KUALA LUMPUR: White Papers on 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and controversial Muslim televangelist Zakir Naik must be tabled in Parliament in line with a PAS proposal that similar action on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) be taken.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy told reporters at the Dewan Rakyat he welcomed a suggestion by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan that the arrest of several individuals for alleged involvement in the LTTE be debated.

“At the same time, the same should be done on 1MDB, and it must say whether PAS received any funds from it,” he said.

“Yes, I am aware that the 1MDB trial is ongoing but I am sure that something can be done to have it tabled,” he added.

Ramasamy said a similar course should be taken on Naik for his alleged involvement not only in the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka early this year but on other issues as well.

Lastly, he said, there was also a need for a white paper on Malaysians currently detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 for their alleged involvement with the Islamic State.

On Sunday, Takiyuddin called for the tabling of a White Paper on the LTTE in Parliament. This came on the heels of the arrest of 12 individuals, including DAP assemblymen G. Saminathan and P. Gunasekaren, last Thursday and Saturday over their alleged involvement in supporting and channelling funds to the Sri Lankan group.

Takiyuddin said in a statement that the matter was now “of public interest”.

Yesterday, Umno expressed support for the PAS proposal, describing it as an opportunity to explain to the people the security needs to curb terrorism.

“We must look at the issue from the security aspect and see what sort of funding and support is given to them,” Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told reporters at Parliament.

Zahid also said the police should be given the space to investigate the matter independently adding that the matter was a matter of national security.

Meanwhile, Ramasamy has refuted claims that he was linked to the Tamil Nadu-based right-wing party Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) which is alleged to be trying to revive the Tamil Tigers movement.

He said he was also unaware of any link between NTK and local political parties.

On Oct 13, Bukit Aman’s Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) principle assistant director Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police may ban NTK’s chief coordinator Senthamilan Seeman from entering Malaysia if they can get evidence of his links to LTTE.

Seeman had visited Malaysia a few times to meet politicians, Ayob was reported as saying.