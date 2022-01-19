Ramasamy: PM is in no hurry to look into Azam’s issue

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s failure to act decisively sends a wrong message to those in the public service, Penang deputy chief minister II Professor P. Ramasamy said today.

The DAP rep was referring to matters related to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix), who is currently embroiled in a controversy involving the purchase of corporate shares between 2015 and 2016, while he was the MACC director of investigations.

“Prime Minister Ismail Saberi Yaacob seems to be in no hurry to establish an investigation panel that would unequivocally establish whether Azam’s innocence or guilt.

“The question is: why is Ismail sitting on this matter of national importance? This has nothing to do with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the opposition, or it is about the danger to his term in office,“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the Security Commissions (SC) said it was unable to determine whether Azam had breached section 25(4) of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 in allowing his brother Nasir to use his trading account.

Section 25 stipulates that every securities account opened with a central depository must be in the name of the beneficial owner of the deposited securities or an authorised nominee.

Azam had previously revealed that his brother used his trading account to purchase millions of shares in Excel Force MSC Bhd and Gets Global Bhd in 2015-16. At the time, Azam was the MACC investigations director.

Following the SC’s decision yesterday, Azam said he was grateful that the SC had cleared him of wrongdoing and he will continue his responsibilities as the MACC chief following the outcome of the inquiry.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), I am thankful for the decision of the SC which has found that I have not committed any offence. I have been informed by the SC that the inquiry into the matter has been concluded. As such, it has closed the inquiry file accordingly,“ he said.