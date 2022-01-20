Ramasamy: PM’s clearance of Azam shows the rot is at the top

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s clearance of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) of any wrongdoing in the share ownership issue confirms the rot is at the top, Professor P. Ramasamy said today.

The Penang deputy chief minister said he was surprised that Ismail’s statement would completely exonerate Azam without even establishing an investigation panel.

“Previously I wondered why Ismail was rather quiet on the issue involving Azam.

“I thought he was gathering more information before springing a surprise.

“Yes, he (Ismail) did spring a surprise nonetheless, but shockingly so. Now I realise that Ismail wanted the Securities Commission to clear Azam before he made a statement.

“Ismail’s statement has exonerated Azam from any wrongdoing or corruption,” Ramasamy said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the Securities Commission (SC) had clarified that the independent evidence gathered at the inquiry into Azam’s trading account showed that the latter was the account holder and had control of the said trading account.

It further added that there was no breach of section 25(4) of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 (SICDA) with relation to Azam’s trading account.

Ismail subsequently said all parties should accept the decision of the SC on Azam’s trading account.