Ramasamy quits DAP (Updated)

BUTTERWORTH: Penang DAP’s internal political turmoil entered a new episode today when the state’s DAP deputy chairman Dr P. Ramasamy announced his exit from the party after serving it for 18 years since 2005.

The former Penang Deputy Chief Minister II and State Executive Council Member (Exco) for the Development of Human Capital, Education, Science and Technology said he had sent his resignation letter to party Secretary- General Anthony Loke and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow this morning.

“I took this decision after in-depth consultation with family members and certain friends. The decision to leave DAP was a difficult one.

“I will continue my stuggle. I will continue to speak out for the less fortunate,“ he said at a press conference at the Perai assemblyman’s service centre here today.

Ramasamy, who is an outspoken individual in the political arena of the country, insisted that he would continue to support the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in general and the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Chow.

He also expressed his support for Bagan Dalam candidate Satees Muniandy and Perai candidate David Marshel who also left the party and are running on Independent tickets in the Penang state election this Saturday.

Ramasamy also denied allegations that he held a meeting with the top leaders of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Also announcing their exit from DAP today were former Sabai (Pahang) assemblyman Kamache Doray Rajoo; DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) vice head Jason Raj and Taman Inderwasih branch member K.Krishnasamy.

Ramasamy, who was a former Perai assemblyman for three terms, was among those who were dropped as candidates in the state election this time along with Penang Environment and Social Welfare Exco Phee Boon Poh; Social Development and Non-Islamic Affairs Exco Chong Eng; Youth and Sports Exco Soon Lip Chee and Tourism and Creative Industries Exco Yeoh Soon Hin.

Besides Penang, five other states - Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan - go the polls this Saturday (Aug 12).- Bernama