Ramasamy summoned to give statement in Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Penang’s Deputy Chief Minister 11, P. Ramasamy (pix) has been summoned to Bukit Aman tomorrow to give his statement over a police report against him related to an article which appeared on a portal, last month.

Bukit Aman CID Prosecution and Law Division (D5) principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the development.

He said Ramasamy was expected to present himself at Bukit Aman tomorrow (10 am) to give his statement to the D5 Classified Criminal Investigation Unit on the matter.

Bernama on Oct 17 reported that Ramasamy had been asked to give his statement on the article titled ‘New Government but the police still at the same notch - Ramasamy which was run in the website www.malaysiagazette.com on Sept 17.

In the article, Ramasamy had commented on the action of the police in shooting dead three men who were suspected to be robbers at Km22, Jalan Rawang heading to Batu Arang, Selangor, on Sept 14. — Bernama