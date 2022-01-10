Ramasamy: Why some ministers keen to let Azam off the hook?

PETALING JAYA: Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy today questioned why some ministers are eager to clear Tan Sri Azam Baki of any misconduct before an investigation is made into allegations surrounding the latter.

His comment comes after Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said Azam has done enough to clear his name and Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said there is no law or regulation that prohibits civil servants from acquiring shares in public-listed companies.

“Why are some of the ministers in the government eager to clear Azam (MACC chief) from his alleged wrongdoings? Did Azam have a special relationship with some of the ministers particularly Wan Junaidi and Takiyuddin?

“Were there any special favours done for them by the MACC and in general and Azam in particular? Why are they so keen to let Azam off the hook even before a full and impartial investigation could be commence? Azam has not be found guilty yet, investigations are yet to commence,“ he said in a statement today.

It was reported that Azam allegedly owned 2.15 million shares in Excel Force MSC Bhd in 2015, as well as 1.93 million shares in Gets Global Bhd the same year and 1.02 million shares the following year.

The MACC advisory panel has cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Azam told the media that he allowed his brother to use his trading account to purchase shares from the two companies.

In the wake of the controversy, the Securities Commission (SC) said that it would be reaching out to Azam over his shareholding activities as well as his brother, who allegedly used the MACC chief’s account.

Azam has said that he would give full cooperation to the SC.

The Federal Police also confirmed receiving a report on Azam’s admission that he had allowed his brother, Nasir, to use his account to purchase shares.