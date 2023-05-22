Ramkarpal: Decriminalisation of attempted suicide took into account Syariah view

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General’s Department has researched and studied in depth the decriminalisation of attempted suicide, including from an Islamic point of view, especially in terms of the Syariah.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh (pix) said several engagement sessions have been held with experts and stakeholders since 2018 to 2020 to examine related issues.

“I also understand that the Attorney General’s Office has referred (the matter) to the Office of the Mufti of the Federal Territories and there were no obstacles,” he said when winding up the debate on the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2023 (Act 574) which was later passed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Ramkarpal said Section 309 of Act 574 should be repealed to change the approach to suicide attempts from a punitive one to an approach based on medical treatment.

However, he said the offence of aiding and abetting suicide under Sections 305 and 306 of the act would remain an offence.

“Aiding suicide attempts will also be made a criminal offence under sections 305 and 306 of Act 574. In addition, efforts to repeal section 309 will also lead to amendments to other related acts,“ he said.

Repealing Section 309 of Act 574 will be a shift in efforts to prevent suicide attempts in Malaysia, so as to encourage those affected to come forward to seek help, remove the stigma against suicide attempts and further reduce the suicide death rate.

Also passed was the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill (No. 2) 2023 to include the abetment of attempted suicide by a child, a person with a lack of mental capacity, or any person as a criminal offence through the amendment of the Penal Code ( Act 574).

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. -Bernama