Ramkarpal: Gov’t to look into internal regulations to address dress code issues

GEORGE TOWN: The government will be looking into the internal regulations to address dress code issues for visitors to government departments, says Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh.

He said that the government would have to consider it very seriously, as it could create tension among the people.

“The government should also look into ways to regulate dress codes to be uniform across the board in order to avoid discrepancies in different states,” he told the reporters here, today.

It was recently reported that the Kota Baru Municipal Council (MPKB) had issued a compound notice to a non-Muslim Kelantanese woman for wearing indecent clothing. The 35-year-old woman who runs a clothing business was issued a fine for wearing shorts in a public place.

Meanwhile, in Penang, it was reported that a Rela member on duty at the Social Security Organisation (Socso)’s Penang office had barred a non-Muslim woman from entering the premises on Wednesday because of her dressing.