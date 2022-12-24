Ramkarpal: Home Ministry agrees to begin engagement to review Sosma

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) has agreed to begin engagement sessions with all stakeholders to carefully review the provisions in the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

Deputy Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh said it was agreed upon during a meeting with Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail yesterday.

According to Ramkarpal, a review was needed to tackle aspects of the Act that received criticism, including limiting the provision of bail.

“Therefore, my ministry with the assistance of KDN will organise this session soon and I will invite all stakeholders, including officers from KDN and the police to start this process immediately,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Saifuddin was previously reported to have been criticised by various parties for stating his stand of not intending to review Sosma as the Act was not to detain without trial like the Internal Security Act 1967 that had been repealed. - Bernama