Ramkarpal: Putrajaya studying EAIC monitoring of MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is still studying whether the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Communication (MACC) may be monitored by the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) Act 2009 for the purpose of any misconduct by the commission.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh (pix) said the government had also established a Pro tem Committee to discuss the direction of the proposal following the Cabinet’s meeting on April 19.

“First of all, I think there is a slight misunderstanding by the Deputy Minister, Kuala Selangor (MP), is not saying to absorb the MACC in the EAIC but to ensure that the EAIC can monitor the MACC’s misconduct.

“Thank you, Your Honor. Yes. With regard to the absorption issue, what is meant is whether the MACC, not only the MACC but these other agencies, will be included for the purpose of monitoring under the Schedule to Act 700. That is correct, the role of monitoring purposes.”

He said this in his reply to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (PH-Kuala Selangor) regarding the proposal to place the MACC under the EAIC to ensure effective disciplinary control and improve the commission’s integrity.

Ramkarpal added that the study also involves the proposed appointment of AIEC members under the purview of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee as a measure to strengthen the function and integrity of the enforcement agency. -Bernama