Ramkarpal: Recommendations for Sosma proposed amendments for consideration soon

PUTRAJAYA: Recommendations received for the proposed amendments to the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) will be forwarded to the government for consideration in the near future.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh said the proposed amendments were now jointly being studied by the Home Ministry, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“Efforts to make improvements on Sosma 2012, according to current suitability are ongoing,” he said in a statement, following a hunger strike by family members of Sosma detainees in front of the Sungai Buloh Prison.

Ramkarpal said the government has taken note of the hunger strike and hoped that the family members will end their strike while the process of law reforms is taking place for the sake of their young ones.

In implementing the process, Ramkarpal said he had chaired many engagement sessions from February until July with stakeholders, including several family members of detainees under Sosma 2012.

He said as many as 12 engagement sessions were held so far nationwide, including in Sabah and Sarawak.

“This is important to get a holistic perspective since this law has an impact on all stakeholders, especially to understand how Sosma 2012 has affected the daily lives of family members of detainees under the law,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that 100 members of 69 Sosma detainees staged a hunger strike in front of the Sungai Buloh prison. -Bernama