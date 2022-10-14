Ramkarpal Singh: PH should consider holding simultaneous polls

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan should rethink its decision to have state elections separately from the general elections, says DAP lawmaker Ramkarpal Singh.

“No doubt, PH states did announce that they will hold their elections next year but surely, this announcement was made in the context of avoiding a general election in the midst of possible floods at the end of this year.

“But now that the Federal Government has forced us into a general election where the Rakyat have no choice but to come out to vote despite the real possibility of adverse weather conditions, should these PH states burden their Rakyat more by insisting they come out to vote again next year for state elections?,“ he said in a statement today.

He said he had been on the ground in Penang and knew that the people did not want separate elections.

“We are forced to consider state elections now because of the selfish decision of the Federal Government in calling for Parliamentary elections now.

“This means that the Rakyat have no choice but to come out to vote for Members of Parliament now. So why not save the further burden on the Rakyat and separate elections costs and hold state elections now as well? The Rakyat have to come out and vote for MPs now anyway. Why not vote for both state assemblymen and MPs as well?,“ he added.

Ramkarpal also pointed out that there’s nothing unprincipled in holding concurrent elections now as it is certainly in the interests of the Rakyat.

“I wish to appeal to the PH leadership to seriously consider holding simultaneous parliament and state elections now in all its states as we will be stronger facing the opposition now.

“The Rakyat will understand that we are forced to do this as it was the Federal Government which forced this ‘flood elections’ upon us in the first place,“ he said.