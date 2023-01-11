Ramkarpal: Statutory body committee to regulate Political Funding to be appointed transparently

KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of a Federal statutory body committee to regulate political funding will be implemented in a transparent and appropriate manner to ensure the implementation of the Political Funding Bill runs smoothly.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh (pix) said the appointment structure would also take into account the views and recommendations from the Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reform.

“In line with the government’s desire to support the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI, this initiative can increase the people’s confidence that governance among politicians and administrative members can be practised based on the principles of transparency, accountability and integrity.

“This initiative also proves the commitment of the Unity Government in implementing the reform agenda and ensuring integrity and good governance for the country’s well-being,“ he said at a special chamber session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to the speech made by Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) in the special chamber where she raised the issue of whether the government was considering the Political Funding Bill.

Ramkarpal said the government hoped that when the Bill was implemented, political contributions in any form would not be used as a medium for abuse of power among political party members that could affect the image of the country and the efforts of the Unity Government to nurture human values in the society.

Previously, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the government had referred the proposed Political Funding Bill to the Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reform.

Azalina said the move would allow political parties and stakeholders to provide feedback to ensure that the Bill was comprehensive. -Bernama