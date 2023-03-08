Ramkarpal: Twelve engagement sessions held for proposed SOSMA amendment

KUALA LUMPUR: There have been 12 engagement sessions on the proposed amendments to the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) held within five months, since the formation of the Unity Government.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh said he had personally chaired all the sessions with the stakeholders since February this year and will continue to do so.

“The process of amending laws takes time and this process has been started. I am confident that the proposed recommendations for amending SOSMA 201 will be taken into consideration by the government in the near future,” he told Bernama.

Among the provisions being looked into is Section 4(1) of the Act, which allows police to detain without a warrant, any person believed to be involved in security offences, with Section 4(5) providing that for the purpose of investigations, the detention may be extended to 28 days.

However, Section 4(11) states that the provision under Section 4(5) shall be reviewed every five years to determine if its enforcement needs to be extended.

On July 27, 2022 the motion to extend the provision under Section 4(5) was passed by Parliament for another five-year period effective July 31, 2022, with a split vote of 111 MPs in favour, 88 against and 21 absent.

In February this year, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Unity Government does not intend to repeal the Act but will work towards amending it.

Saifuddin Nasution said this was due to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) still needing the Act to take immediate action to prevent public alarm as well as threats to the country’s sovereignty and well-being of the people.

On Monday, the media reported that about 100 family members of 69 detainees under SOSMA 2012 had gone on a hunger strike in front of the Sungai Buloh Prison, urging the government to release the detainees and repeal the law.

However, they ended the strike yesterday after Ramkarpal met them at the site and provided an explanation for almost three and a half hours.

Ramkarpal said currently there are no discussions on repealing the Act and the detainees’ family members are clear on the government’s decision.

He said the government is earnestly studying the proposed amendments to ensure they are appropriate for the needs of the current situation.

He said, this was especially with regard to the provision of not allowing bail during trial, except for cases where detainees are below 18 years of age, female, elderly or ill.

“Discussions on the matter’s policy direction is being held with the Ministry of Home Affairs, police and Attorney General’s Office,” he said.-Bernama