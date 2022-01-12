Ramli Din hands over duties as JPJKK director to Mustafa Khan

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Ramli Din today handed over his duties as Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director to Datuk Dr Mustafa Khan Abdul Samat in a simple ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here.

Ramli will go on mandatory retirement tomorrow.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said, in a statement, said he and all members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would like to express their appreciation to Ramli for the deeds and contributions he made for the team for almost 35 years in service.

“May Allah continue to protect Ramli, his wife, Datin Fauziah Md Khalis, and their entire family.

“Congratulations are also in order for Mustafa Khan who will be the acting Director of JPJKK and his wife, Datin Nor Hamiah Abdul Hamid Hasani as acting chairman of JPJKK Perkep (Police Family Association).

“I am confident that he (Mustafa Khan) has the potential and ability to continue the excellence of the police force and discharge the duties now entrusted to him,” he said in a statement today.

Mustafa Khan was formerly Bukit Aman JPJKK deputy director (Strategic Planning). — Bernama