TANAH RATA: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Cameron Highlands by-election, Ramli Mohd Nor, will not switch parties if he wins, Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said today.

The Pahang BN chairman said the party’s machinery had its own method to ensure that Ramli did not hop from the party, thus squashing rumours that the former retired policeman, who is currently running as a BN direct candidate, may leave the coalition if he wins.

“I give my assurances, Insya Allah if Ramli wins, he will not hop. There are ways to prevent him (Ramli) from party hopping,“ he told reporters at the Cameron Highlands Umno Division office here, today.

On the various complaints by farmers as well as the issue surrounding temporary occupation licences (TOLs), Wan Rosdy said the state government was trying its level’s best to solve the farmers’ problems in stages.

“So far, 51 permits for agricultural entrepreneurs have been issued, and 20 more permits will be given in stages. The most important thing (they should be aware of) is that the state government will not seize their land. — Bernama