KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday revealed that there is a lot of abuse of power, corruption and widespread exploitation involved in the hiring of foreign workers in the country.

Its Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya (pix) said certain agents and individuals were taking advantage of foreign workers wishing to enter the country.

“The (corruption) issue involving foreign workers is huge. There are foreign workers who come here seeking so-called jobs, but none exist.

“Some come to Malaysia and then there are no documents ... there may be traitors who for example terminate the recruitment process after the visa has been obtained,“ she told Bernama after the panel discussion at the 2019 Malaysia Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit here yesterday.

Latheefa said most of the foreign workers detained in the country were due to immigration offences, such as not possessing valid travel documents.

“Many foreign workers who come to this country do not use illegal routes but they are brought in by agents,“ she said.

In the meantime, she suggested for the entry process of foreign workers which was currently conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs be returned to the Ministry of Human Resources.

“The MACC sees there is a need to improve the system in the hiring process, as the Ministry of Human Resources knows more about how many job opportunities are available here for foreigners,“ she said.

The 2019 Malaysia SDG Summit, with the theme ‘Accelerating Progress on the SDGs: Whole of Nation Approach’, is expected to contribute ideas and strategies to move forward with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as strengthen partnerships through a nationwide approach. — Bernama