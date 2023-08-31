Ranau hit by tremors but no untoward incidents

RANAU: A minor earthquake of magnitude 3.7 caused tremors here today but no untoward incidents were reported.

Ranau Fire and Rescue Station chief Ridwan Mohd Taib said they did not receive any emergency calls from the public following the tremors.

“After the tremors, we monitored and inspected buildings in Ranau and all were in good order.

“The public is advised to remain calm and report to us if there are any emergency incidents,” he said when contacted.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department, in a statement, said the minor earthquake struck at 7.13 am and its epicentre was located at 6.1 degrees north and 116.6 degrees east with a depth of 5 km, which is 13 km northwest of Ranau.

Teacher Rozita Jamrin, 29, said her family was getting ready to leave their homestay in Bundu Tuhan here when they felt the tremors.

“I thought my children were having fun by shaking the furniture but it turned out to be an earthquake. We immediately left the room.

“We were told by staff at the homestay that there was a minor earthquake and the situation was safe,” said Rozita, who was on holiday with her husband and four children. -Bernama