PETALING JAYA: Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin today denied he quit PKR.

Yasin, who was seen as part of the party’s former deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s camp, said he would clarify everything with the party’s leadership council and political bureau later today.

“Salam. For the record, I am still in PKR. At the same time, I also deny that I have given my agreement to leave the party. I will clarify this matter with the party’s committee/bureau later this afternoon,” he posted on Facebook.

In his post, Yasin shared the picture of a newspaper article titled Azmin, 10 PKR MPs to join Bersatu.

An hour later, he deleted the denial.

Azmin and the party’s vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin were sacked from PKR on Monday and nine other PKR lawmakers decided to follow them to form an independent bloc.

Party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the nine others were still members of the party and party secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasutuion Ismail said they will be given show cause letters to justify their recent actions