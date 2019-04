SEREMBAN: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Rantau by-election Dr S. Streram has denied allegations that his campaign director was detained by the police in connection with provocative buntings, that went viral on social media.

When asked by reporters, the anaesthetist drew attention to the fact that the lawyer, U. Karunesh was with there with him.

“He was never arrested, he is here with me,“ he said when met during his campaign trail with PH de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Kampung Sagga, here, today.

Streram, who is also Rembau PKR deputy chief, said he had lodged a police report is leaving the matter to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

Commenting on the same issue, Anwar, who is also PKR president, hoped action will taken against anyone found guilty regardless of whether he was a member of PH or the opposition.

Apart from this case, he said the police should also reopen investigations into the RM10 million scandal involving Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Rantau by-election, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as disclosed by Negri Sembilan Amanah chairman Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar last night.

At a campaign rally in conjunction with the by-election at Taman Kelab Tunku here last night, Zulkefly, who is also Negri Sembilan State Assembly Speaker, had questioned why no action was taken against Mohamad for transferring such a large sum of money through a money changer.

Meanwhile, Karunesh said allegations against him were attempts by certain parties to bring him down as a businessman as well as a politician.

“My friends called asking what’s the problem, I deny the allegations, please don’t make slanderous allegations, practice healthy politics, want to contest, then do it well, if there is evidence, show it,“ he said.

In the meantime, Seremban district deputy police chief Supt Mohd Rosli Ishak when contacted by Bernama also confirmed that there was no arrest on the issue.

The Rantau by-election is a four-cornered fight between Streram, Mohamad who is also Umno deputy president and former Negri Sembilan mentri besar and two independent candidates, housewife R. Malarvizhi and former lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin. — Bernama