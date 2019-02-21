Rantau by-election: Dr Streram vows not to contest if not selected

SEREMBAN: Dr S. Streram, an anaesthetist, said he would abide by the decision of the party leadership, and vowed not to contest as an independent if he was not selected as a candidate for the Rantau state assembly seat by-election.

Rembau’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy chairman, insisted that even if not selected, he would go down to the ground to assist the election machinery and ensure victory for Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“The decision is in the hands of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other PH leaders. So let them decide on the candidate to contest in the by-election,” he told Bernama, here yesterday.

Dr Streram who was asked whether his name was on the list of candidates for the by-election, said anyone can be a candidate representing PH, and he would accept it with an open mind. — Bernama