Rantau by-election on April 13 (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The by-election for the state seat of Rantau in Negri Sembilan is on April 13, the nomination will be on March 30 and early voting will be on April 9.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the electoral rolls updated as of Feb 25 would be used. The rolls will be available for purchase from March 14.

According to the rolls, the Rantau constituency has 20,926 registered voters, comprising 20,804 ordinary voters, 118 early voters and four absentee voters who are abroad.

“The campaign period is 14 days, from after nomination to 11.59pm on April 12,” Azhar told a press conference after chairing a meeting on the by-election today.

“We urge all parties to fill up their application forms and pay the fees as early as possible so we can do early checking.”

He said the EC is anticipating a 70% turnout in voters in the seventh by-election since the 14th General Election on May 9 of last year. Azhar said it has cost the EC RM15.348 million to conduct all the seven by-elections.

The others were up for the Sungai Kandis state seat (Aug 4); Balakong and Seri Setia state seats (Sept 8); Port Dickson parliamentary seat (Oct 13); Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat (Jan 26) and Semenyih state seat (March 2).

On May 23, PKR candidate for DUN Rantau GE-14, Rembau PKR division deputy chief Dr S Streram filed a petition last year to overturn the EC's decision on Hasan winning the Regional Legislative Assembly seat.

Election Court judge Azimah Omar allowed an election petition filed by Streram, who was denied entry to submit his nomination form due to the absence of a tag or pass.

Hasan filed an appeal against the decision on Nov 29. The Federal Court on Feb 18 rejected a petition filed by acting Umno President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to set aside the Seremban Election Court decision on Nov 16 which declared his victory for the State Legislative Assembly is invalid.