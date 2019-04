SEREMBAN: Independent candidate for the Rantau by-election R. Malarvizhi, 51, wants the state constituency to be a beacon of the recycling concept for the country.

“We must have leaders who are on the right track where recycling is concerned,“ Malarvizhi, who was a radio presenter in Toronto, Canada, told reporters after launching her manifesto themed “Focus Rantau” in Rantau town here today.

Apart from recycling, the other things she pledges to focus on (if elected) are pushing for low-cost accommodation, a people-friendly transportation system and flood mitigation.

She is up against Dr S. Streram of Pakatan Harapan, former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (Barisan Nasional) and another independent candidate, Mohd Nor Yassin, an ex-lecturer.

Polling is on April 13. — Bernama