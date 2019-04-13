Rantau contest tough, but PH confident: Mahathir

SERI KEMBANGAN: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is confident of Pakatan Harapan (PH) chances in the Rantau state by-election, although the contest looks tough.

“We hope we can win, although it is very tough. If we win, it will be by a small margin, likewise, if we lose,” he told reporters after attending the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) Ex-Students Association (Ansara) Gala dinner here last night.

Also present were the prime minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amirudin Hamzah and Ansara president Datuk Kamarul Redzuan Muhamed.

Today is polling day for the Rantau by-election which will witness a four-cornered contest among PH candidate Dr S. Streram, Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and two Independent candidates, namely housewife R. Malarvizhi and a former lecturer, Mohd Nor Yassin.

Earlier in his speech, Mahathir said Malaysians should emulate the ways of the Japanese people, who work hard and adopt noble values.

Malaysians can succeed if they hold to the Japanese way of life, he added. — Bernama