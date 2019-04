PETALING JAYA: Political punters see it as purely a battle between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) but the two independent candidates in the Rantau by-election are unperturbed.

Both Malarvizhi Rajaram and Mohd Nor Yassin acknowledge that they are up against candidates with strong election machinery. But where they are small on resources, they hope to impress voters with big ideas.

In fact, Malarvizhi sees her two big rivals — Dr S. Streram of PH and Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan of BN — as candidates short on ideas.

“They may put up many flags and banners but their ideas for Rantau are small in comparison (to mine),” she told theSun in a phone interview.

Nonetheless, she conceded that PH and BN had a strong following among voters.

In her manifesto, Malarvizhi pledged to focus on flood mitigation and public transport as well as recycling and jobs.

She lamented that BN had failed to highlight the issues that had plagued the voters in Rantau. At the same time, she claimed voters did not trust the PH candidate.

“Mohamad also said that there were no issues in Rantau. What was he talking about? There are plenty of issues — from floods to public transport — that he should have looked into,” she said.

“I also don’t agree with Streram’s plan to distribute food coupons at schools. If he is already practising this before he gets into office, who knows what will happen if he gets elected?” she asked.

If elected, Malarvizhi said she would get the people’s view on how the allocation for the constituency should be spent. “It’s not about what I want. It’s about what we can do together for Rantau,” she added.

Mohd Nor said he would champion issues that had been neglected by BN and PH.

“BN is associated with corruption while PH is slow in introducing reforms that can bring change in the government and its institutions,” he said.

“This is the time for me to enter the race. I want to show what the image of a representative should be,” he added.

This is Mohd Nor’s second shot at electoral success. He first contested for the Gemencheh state seat, also in Negri Sembilan, in the 13th general elections in 2013, but lost to Mohd Isam Mohd Isa of BN.

But he still seemed a little unprepared at the initial stage of his current campaign. For a start, voters had the impression that he was either from PAS or its offshoot Parti Amanah Negara, but there was confusion over which one he belonged to. But he took it all in his stride.

In his manifesto, he pledged to develop with Islam, prioritise the people’s welfare, amplify their voice, ensure physical, emotional, spiritual and intellectual development among youth as well as promote racial harmony.

Mohd Nor also feels that Rantau is short on development and that the existing infrastructure could be repaired to promote youth activities such as sports.

“I feel proud that I am able to campaign on my own, going door-to-door to canvass for votes and targeting the smaller groups,” he said.

“I’m like a kancil (mouse deer) facing two giants — a tiger and a lion — but not everything is about physical fights. Sometimes ideas and intellect will win people over,” he added.