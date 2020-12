KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply for several areas in Selangor is back to normal today after the Rantau Panjang and Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2 and 3 water treatment plants (LRA) resumed operations at 3.30am and 5.00am respectively.

Air Selangor in a statement said the operations resumed after the odour pollution reading was at 0 TON after three recordings of the reading.

It had earlier announced stoppage of the LRA operations following odour pollution of the raw water source from Sungai Selangor.

This resulted in unscheduled water supply disruption at 1,274 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat yesterday.

Consumers are advised to obtain information on water supply disruption through Air Selangor’s official communication channels - Air Selangor application, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and www.airselangor.com. — Bernama