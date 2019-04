SEREMBAN: It was just another day for former lorry driver L. Manikum as he carried out his daily chores helping out his wheelchair-bound wife when he heard an unfamiliar voice saying “hello” at his doorstep.

He turned around and right in front of him stood Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail flashing her captivating smile.

“I was pleasantly surprised and was a little nervous that a VVIP was at my humble home but she quickly put my family and I at ease by asking about us,“ said the 70-year-old who has lived in the terrace house with his wife M Mariayee, 69, for over 40 years where they raised their four children.

“My wife who has diabetes and undergoes dialysis treatment twice a week, receives aid from the Social Welfare Department. Being a doctor, Wan Azizah was concerned about her health and offered some advice,“ he shared.

Manikum was not the only lucky resident in Taman Sri Ramai, Rantau to have the good doctor calling on him. She also the visited the homes of many other residents, old and young, spending about 10 minutes at each household.

Roslan Md Shah, 63, who lives a few doors away from Manikum, was just as happy and proud to have the deputy prime minister visiting him, adding that she took time to speak to his wife, two children and mother-in-law, all of whom receive aid from the department.

Wan Azizah who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister told reporters after visiting the families that she would look into the type of assistance that could be provided to the families that were in need.

Residents in the housing area will vote in the Rantau by-election on April 13.

It will see a four-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr S Streram, Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and two independent candidates R Malarvizhi and Mohd Nor Yassin.

The by-election was called after the Election Court nullified the results in GE14 following a petition by Streram, 60, an anaesthetist. — Bernama