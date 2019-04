SEREMBAN: A voter in the Rantau state constituency lodged a police report yesterday after he received a phone call telling him to collect RM50 at the Barisan Nasional (BN) counter before casting his vote on April 13.

Pan Choo Chang, 72, who is Kuala Sawah MCA chief, said the man who introduced himself as ‘Nuar’ called him at about 1.45pm.

“I told him that he must be out of his mind as the act is an offence before putting down the phone.

“I wish to stress that the BN will not do such a thing and I do not want people to be deceived by the call,“ he told a press conference at the MCA Rantau by-election operations room, here.

MCA deputy president Datuk Mah Han Soon, who was also present at the press conference did not want to accuse anyone but said the act was committed with malicious intent.

Pan lodged the report at the Kuala Sawah police station here at 5.50pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Royal Malaysia Police media officer for the Rantau by-election, DSP Ahmad Jamaludin confirmed receiving the report.

The by-election for the Rantau state seat to be held on April 13 will see a four-cornered contest between Dr Streram of Pakatan Harapan, BN candidate and former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and two other independent candidates namely housewife R. Malarvizhi and former lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin. — Bernama