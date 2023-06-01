Rape case: No special treatment for Inspector

PETALING JAYA: There was no special treatment accorded to a police inspector who was slapped with a rape charge involving a 16-year-old girl at the Sungai Petani Sessions Court yesterday.

Yan police chief Deputy Superintendent Shahnaz Akhtar Haji told the New Straits Times that the prosecution process was done in accordance with the standard operating procedure.

“He was taken to the court complex and faced the charged according to the standard procedure,“ Shahnaz told the daily when contacted.

The accused, Inspector Mohd Maliki Azmi, 35, managed to elude press photographers throughout the proceeding yesterday.

This is despite media personnel had broken into smaller groups to wait at every exit of the Sungai Petani Courts Complex.

His wife was spotted posting the bail for his release pending the trial but Maliki was nowhere to be seen at any of the exit.

Yesterday, Maliki claimed trial over a rape charge and three counts of sexual assault involving the minor last Wednesday.

The accused was charged with using his authority against the victim to rape the minor.